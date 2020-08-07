Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 7, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south-southwest.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82.