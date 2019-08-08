Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 8, 2019, Thursday

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 71. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sponsor

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.