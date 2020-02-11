Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 11, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.