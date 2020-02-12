Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 12, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 22. West wind around 6 mph.
Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.
Monday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22.