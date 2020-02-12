Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 12, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 22. West wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.