Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 14, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 28. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 21.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1.