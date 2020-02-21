Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 21, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light northwest wind.

Advertisement

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of freezing rain after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday – A chance of snow and freezing rain before 7 am, then a chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery.

Advertisement

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 36.