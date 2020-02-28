Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 28, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. South southwest wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible. Sponsor

Sunday – Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. High near 33. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Patchy blowing snow after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Advertisement

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 39.