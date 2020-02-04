Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 4, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -25. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Wednesday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind 30 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Very windy, with a west wind 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Friday – A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow between 10 am and 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19.