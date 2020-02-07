Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 7, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A chance of snow, possibly mixing with rain after 3pm, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Very windy, with a west wind 29 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 1.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.