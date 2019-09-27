Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, September 27, 2019

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 31 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.