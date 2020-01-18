Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 18, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 14 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

M.L.King Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.