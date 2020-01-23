Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 23, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.