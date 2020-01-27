Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 27, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.