Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 28, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Sponsor This Afternoon – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.