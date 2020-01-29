Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 29, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Sponsor This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind around 8 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Advertisement

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Advertisement

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of rain after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.