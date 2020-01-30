Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 30, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 30, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 7 to 14 mph.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Blustery.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy.