Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 31, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – Snow. Patchy blowing snow. High near 23. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 4. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Blustery.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.