Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 1, 2020

This Afternoon — Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday — Scattered showers, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Independence Day — Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 86.