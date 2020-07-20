Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 20, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 20, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.