Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 23, 2020

Wyo4News Staff

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.