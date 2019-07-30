Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 30, 2019, Tuesday

This Afternoon: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.