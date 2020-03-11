Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 11, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of snow after noon, mixing with rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night – Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.