Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 12, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain between 3pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday – A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.