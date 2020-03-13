Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 13, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Snow likely, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.