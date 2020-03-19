Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 19, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 19, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – A chance of rain and snow before 5pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Sponsor

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.