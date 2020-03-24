Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 24, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 9pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday – 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.