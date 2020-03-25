Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 25, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.