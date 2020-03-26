Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 26, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 35. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.