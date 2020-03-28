Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 28, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow between 7am and 1pm, then a slight chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.