Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 31, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 10pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.