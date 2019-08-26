Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, August 26, 2019

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 13 mph.