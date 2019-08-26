Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, August 26, 2019

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.