Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, June 8, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west northwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.