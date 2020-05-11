Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, May 11

This Afternoon — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a northwest wind 18 to 26 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.