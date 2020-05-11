Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, May 11

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Monday, May 11, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 10 mph.
Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a northwest wind 18 to 26 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night — A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night — A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night — A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.