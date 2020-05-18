Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, May 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Monday, May 18, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 24 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 6 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.