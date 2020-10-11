Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 11, 2020

(October 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 44. Very windy, with a west wind 33 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west southwest wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.