Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 5, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.