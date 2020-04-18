Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Saturday, April 18, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Friday, April 18, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday – A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Thursday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.
Friday – A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.