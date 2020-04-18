Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Saturday, April 18, 2020

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.