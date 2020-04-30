Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, April 30

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Thursday, April 30, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.