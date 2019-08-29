Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, August 29, 2019

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.