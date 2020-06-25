Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, June 25, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers between 10pm and 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 70.