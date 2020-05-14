Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, May 14

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Thursday, May 14, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly sunny early, then becoming cloudy, with a high near 62. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Isolated showers between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.