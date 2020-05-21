Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, May 21

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Thursday, May 21 from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 3am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.