Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, May 7

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Thursday, May 7, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west northwest wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a north wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday – Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.