Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Tuesday, April 21, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.