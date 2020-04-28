Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, April 28

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Tuesday, April 28, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday – A chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – A chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.