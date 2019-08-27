Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, August 27, 2019

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 88.

