Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 64. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.