Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind around 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest in the evening.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.