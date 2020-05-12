Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, May 12

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Tuesday, May 12, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers between 10am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.