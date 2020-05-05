Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, May 5

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Tuesday, May 5, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming east 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.